Opportunity for a Business Analyst on a fixed term contract in the Financial Services industry. The purpose of the role will be to enable change by defining needs and understanding current and future principles of Business Analysis according to the requirements classification.
Requirements:
- Degree
- Business Analyst Certification
- Financial Service industry experience
- Over 5 years experience managing multiple IT projects
- Experience guiding other on how to effectively use common techniques
Duties:
- Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders
- Planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate
- Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and design.
- Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on delivery approach.
- Conduct solution evaluation
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Client is in the Financial Services Industry