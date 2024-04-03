Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Opportunity for a Business Analyst on a fixed term contract in the Financial Services industry. The purpose of the role will be to enable change by defining needs and understanding current and future principles of Business Analysis according to the requirements classification.

Requirements:

Degree

Business Analyst Certification

Financial Service industry experience

Over 5 years experience managing multiple IT projects

Experience guiding other on how to effectively use common techniques

Duties:

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders

Planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and design.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on delivery approach.

Conduct solution evaluation

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Client is in the Financial Services Industry

