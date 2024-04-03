Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal

Our client, a leading IT Consulting Company in Durban is looking for a Business Analyst who comes from a software development to BI/ SQL development background. The client only uses cutting-edge technologies to build and maintain many products.

Key responsibilities:

Creating and maintaining the strategic partnership between Business needs and Technology delivery

Responsible for developing business requirements and related business rules based on Business Group needs

Work closely with the Business IT in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements

Identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modeling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis

The Analyst will solicit requirements through interviews, workshops, and/or existing systems documentation or procedures

The Analysis and Solution Definition

Quickly understand the business issues and data challenges of client’s organization and industry

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements

Identify client organization’s strengths and weaknesses and suggest areas of improvement

Gather, prepare, review and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements

Technical Understanding:

Possesses a good understanding of databases and SQL

Coordinate testing efforts

Ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner

Work with client personnel to identify required changes

Communicate needed changes to development team

Client Management:

Develop relationships with client personnel that foster client ties

Manage client expectations effectively

Project Execution:

Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules

Ability to manage multiple projects

Take input from supervisor and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback

Communicate and apply project standards

Manage resources in accordance with project schedule

Consistently deliver high-quality services to their clients

Must be able to produce strong, quality documentation

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification

4+ years plus business analysis experience

MSSQL Experience

Previous developer or database administrator experience will be an advantage

Strong facilitation skills

Must be able to elicit requirements from various personalities across the organization

Experience with working to deadlines and the ability to work under pressure

Knowledge of standard IT practices related to business application development/implementation

Process driven analysis skills

Proficiency with the SDLC processes

Attributes/Skills Required/Sought:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Must be able to communicate effectively and confidently with users, team members and management

Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written

Problem solving skills

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with the possible solutions

Must be able to work within a team dynamic, as well as on own

Adhere to and enforce department standards, policies, procedures and industry best practices

General:

General work hours of 08:00 – 16:30

Hours outside the normal work week may be necessary depending on project schedule

Must be willing to travel to client sites when required

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

MSSQL

SDLC processes

