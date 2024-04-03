Cloud Devops Engineer

Our client in the Fintech industry is seeking a highly skilled Cloud DevOps Engineer who is proficient in technology and can assist with the maintenance of software development teams’ CI/CD pipelines. The role will also involve installing, administering, tuning, patching, and upgrading servers related to cloud infrastructure. The ideal candidate should have expertise in developing and maintaining infrastructure as code practices. 12-month contract

BSc in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, BCom.

Business Information Systems (BIS) degree or related degree.

5+ years of working experience in DevOps or a similar role.

Certified Cloud Practitioner or equivalent.

Certified AWS or Azure DevOps Engineer.

Advance Networking Certification.

Configure and support client VPN connections in production and test environments.

Manage CI/CD of the current code base and improvements.

Install, administer, tune, patch, and upgrade Linux servers related to VPN infrastructure.

Manage AWS VPC, EC2, WAF, Cloud Watch, S3, SG, Lambda, Load Balancer (ALB/ELB), and routing.

Manage firewall rules, IPtable rules, and WAF rules.

Work experience with Terraform for configuration management.

Manage HAProxy servers.

Extension knowledge, creating automation code and the ability to take on multiple projects.

5 years or more experience in Linux support.

2 years or more years of experience in maintaining CI/CD pipelines.

5 years’ experience in configuring software or hardware firewalls.

Must have 5 years’ experience as and AWS or Azzure Devops engineer.

Must have experience of Infrastructure as code.

Work experience with Site-to-Site VPN (Preference for Strong swan).

Implement DevOps practices with GIT and AWS code repository.

Possess good network troubleshooting skills.

Experience using tools like tcpdump and Wireshark.

Security experience related to SSL Certificates, networking, Linux, and AWS.

Troubleshoot network-level connectivity.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

