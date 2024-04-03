Data Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for a Data Analyst Professional with

4+ years solid experience. Candidate must be very data hands on, very strong at writing complex SQL scripts.

Key purpose

The primary function of this job is to understand the information requirements and business processes of a client in order to write data warehouse and reporting specifications. As the data analyst in this role you will be expected to take ownership of the solution and be involved in each step of the SDLC process to ensure that the proposed warehouse/dashboard solution meets the client needs.

You will be required to:

Understand at a detailed level how certain business processes work (Interviewing stakeholders).

Identify, analyze and document business requirements.

Analyze source systems and understand how information is stored and related based on the data/business processes (interviewing source system analysts and architects).

Catalog and communicate the structure and content of data.

Provide meaningful descriptions for individually named data objects.

Produce source to target mapping documentation.

Specify/document transformation rules.

Undertake detailed data profiling.

Document data quality issues and work with stakeholders to formulate resolution strategies.

Propose/assist in solutions and create logical data models for BI source implementations.

Create a mock-up dashboard/report specification.

Write dashboard/report specifications once mock-up has been agreed.

Play an active supporting role during the development of the warehouse.

Play an active supporting role during the development of the report / dashboard.

Assist the Quality Assurance team to produce test plans, test cases and test scripts and write test specifications (when necessary) to ensure quality of the solution.

Assist with testing to ensure quality of the solution (Unit, functional and data testing).

Experience

4+ years of experience as data/systems analyst in building large scale data warehouses.

4+ years of experience as data/systems analyst in building reports and dashboards.

Strong analytical skills and solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications.

Sound understanding of data modelling, both logical and physical models.

Exposure to ETL design.

Skills

Excellent SQL query writing experience.

Good communication (verbal and written).

Great attention to detail.

Presentation.

MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access).

MS SQL.

MS Visio.

Communication (verbal / written).

Negotiation.

Analytical.

Dimensional Modelling.

Data Modelling.

Data Warehousing.

Business Analytics.

Qualifications:

Matric.

Relevant tertiary qualification: Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) or Bachelor of Commerce (Informatics) or any other relevant certification or diploma.

Advantageous:

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Competencies:

Relating and Networking.

Persuading and Influencing.

Presenting and Communicating Information.

Writing and Reporting.

Applying Expertise and Technology.

Analyzing.

Learning and Researching.

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations.

Following Instructions and Procedure.

Adapting and Responding to Change.

Coping with Pressure and Setbacks.

Desired Skills:

SQL query

MS Office (Word

Excel

Powerpoint

Access)

MS Visio

Communication (verbal / w

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position