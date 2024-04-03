Are you passionate about the automotive industry and the power of data-driven insights? Do you thrive on solving complex problems and driving innovation through analytics? If so, our client is looking for you to join their dynamic team as a Data Scientist!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong background in mathematics and good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter
- Languages: Python, Terraform
- Scripting Languages: SQL
- Machine Learning: Python, SKLearn, R, OpenAI
- Cloud: AWS, EC2, S3, EMR, Azure
- Operating System: Windows, Linux and Unix
- BI/DWH/ETL Tools: Qlik, AWS Quicksight
- DBMS / RDBMS: Postgres, AWS RDS
- IDEs: VSCode, Pycharm, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio
- Version Control: SVN, Git
- Tools: ATC Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitHub CoPilot
Qualifications/Experience
- 3 – 5 years of experience in the field of Data Science
If you fit the above criteria and are interested in the role, hit that apply!
