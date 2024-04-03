Data Scientist – Gauteng Menlyn

Apr 3, 2024

Are you passionate about the automotive industry and the power of data-driven insights? Do you thrive on solving complex problems and driving innovation through analytics? If so, our client is looking for you to join their dynamic team as a Data Scientist!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong background in mathematics and good analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter
  • Languages: Python, Terraform
  • Scripting Languages: SQL
  • Machine Learning: Python, SKLearn, R, OpenAI
  • Cloud: AWS, EC2, S3, EMR, Azure
  • Operating System: Windows, Linux and Unix
  • BI/DWH/ETL Tools: Qlik, AWS Quicksight
  • DBMS / RDBMS: Postgres, AWS RDS
  • IDEs: VSCode, Pycharm, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Version Control: SVN, Git
  • Tools: ATC Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitHub CoPilot

Qualifications/Experience

  • 3 – 5 years of experience in the field of Data Science

If you fit the above criteria and are interested in the role, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position