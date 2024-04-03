Data Scientist – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about the automotive industry and the power of data-driven insights? Do you thrive on solving complex problems and driving innovation through analytics? If so, our client is looking for you to join their dynamic team as a Data Scientist!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Strong background in mathematics and good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter

Languages: Python, Terraform

Scripting Languages: SQL

Machine Learning: Python, SKLearn, R, OpenAI

Cloud: AWS, EC2, S3, EMR, Azure

Operating System: Windows, Linux and Unix

BI/DWH/ETL Tools: Qlik, AWS Quicksight

DBMS / RDBMS: Postgres, AWS RDS

IDEs: VSCode, Pycharm, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio

Version Control: SVN, Git

Tools: ATC Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitHub CoPilot

Qualifications/Experience

3 – 5 years of experience in the field of Data Science

If you fit the above criteria and are interested in the role, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

