DCC Technologies signs up Epson distribution

DCC Technologies has been appointed as an official distributor for Epson, bringing the company’s wide range of printing solutions to its channel partners across South Africa and the SADC region.

Epson’s product line includes home and office printers, commercial and industrial printing solutions, and visual and lifestyle products like the popular EcoTank printer series. DCC Technologies will offer these products to its network of partners in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique. Dedicated teams based in DCC Technologies’ offices will provide key support to Epson’s channel partners in the region.

This collaboration comes at a time when the global printer market is expected to reach $64,7-billion by 2028, according to a report by Research and Markets. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of multi-functional printers across various sectors. These printers offer efficiency in document management, saving space and costs for businesses.

“Through this partnership, Epson will leverage DCC Technologies’ extensive distribution network and market expertise to improve our supply chain efficiency and meet the growing demand for our products,” says Timothy Thomas, country manager at Epson South Africa. “This aligns with our commitment to expanding our market reach and providing our customers with unparalleled access to Epson products and services. We are confident that this partnership will drive growth for both companies and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Andrew Harris, sales director at DCC Technologies, adds: “DCC Technologies has a strong position in the SADC distribution channel landscape. We are excited to partner with Epson, a world leader in technology. We will work together to increase their market share through exceptional service and our deep understanding of the region’s IT needs.”