Expert Full stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, an innovative company at the forefront of the automotive industry, require an Expert Full stack Developer for a fantastic hybrid role based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of international trips!

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

8+ years of experience

On premise virtualization technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Full stack developer with a heavier focus on frontend Angular & Typescript

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, GitHub

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills:

Full stack with a heavier focus on front end Angular & Typescript

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

