Our client, an innovative company at the forefront of the automotive industry, require an Expert Full stack Developer for a fantastic hybrid role based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of international trips!
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- 8+ years of experience
- On premise virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Full stack developer with a heavier focus on frontend Angular & Typescript
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, GitHub
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills:
- Full stack with a heavier focus on front end Angular & Typescript
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Typescript
- Java
- SQL
- Maven
- Git
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid