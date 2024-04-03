Expert Full stack Developer

Apr 3, 2024

Our client, an innovative company at the forefront of the automotive industry, require an Expert Full stack Developer for a fantastic hybrid role based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of international trips!

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • 8+ years of experience
  • On premise virtualization technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Full stack developer with a heavier focus on frontend Angular & Typescript
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication.
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, GitHub
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills:

  • Full stack with a heavier focus on front end Angular & Typescript
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • Java
  • SQL
  • Maven
  • Git

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position