Expert Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 3, 2024

Our client is a leading player in the automotive industry dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions, and making waves in the industry are in search of an Expert Full stack Developer for a hybrid position based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area.

Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
  • 8+ years’ experience
  • JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
  • Spring Boot
  • RESTful services
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • js
  • SQL (Postgres)
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Requirements:

  • ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
  • Experience in an Agile team.
  • Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
  • Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
  • Creating database queries

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

