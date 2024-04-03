Expert Fullstack Developer

Our client is a leading player in the automotive industry dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions, and making waves in the industry are in search of an Expert Full stack Developer for a hybrid position based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area.
Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
- 8+ years’ experience
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Angular
- js
- SQL (Postgres)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Requirements:
- ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
- Experience in an Agile team.
- Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
- Creating database queries
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid