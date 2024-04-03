Expert Fullstack Developer

Our client is a leading player in the automotive industry dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions, and making waves in the industry are in search of an Expert Full stack Developer for a hybrid position based in the Midrand/ Menlyn area.

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in IT or similar

8+ years’ experience

JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)

Spring Boot

RESTful services

AWS

Angular

js

SQL (Postgres)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Requirements:

ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)

Experience in an Agile team.

Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)

Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD

Creating database queries

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

