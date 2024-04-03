Fullstack Developer

Apr 3, 2024

Fullstack developer opportunity in Cape Town on a Fixed term contract.

Requirements:

  • IT Diploma of Degree
  • 5 years experience as a developer
  • 5 experience front and back end
  • C#
  • Angular
  • Postgress
  • Spark
  • Python

  • Create applications and software

  • Debug and maintain programs, and design user interfaces

  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs

Desired Skills:

  • Frontend
  • Backend
  • Fullstack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

