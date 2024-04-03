Fullstack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Fullstack developer opportunity in Cape Town on a Fixed term contract.
Requirements:
- IT Diploma of Degree
- 5 years experience as a developer
- 5 experience front and back end
- C#
- Angular
- Postgress
- Spark
- Python
-
Create applications and software
-
Debug and maintain programs, and design user interfaces
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
Desired Skills:
- Frontend
- Backend
- Fullstack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree