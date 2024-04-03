Graduate Information Technology at Set Consulting

?? Graduate Information Technology living with disability Opportunity Alert! ??

Are you a tech-savvy superstar living with a disability and wants to work in vibrant city

Pretoria?

Do you dream of launching your career in Information Technology? Well, buckle up because we’ve got an electrifying opportunity just for YOU!

Introducing our Graduate Information Technology Internship Program – a 2-year adventure designed exclusively for bright minds like yours who are eager to dive into the tech world. If you’re below 30 years old, have aced your modules with a dazzling 60% or higher, and have never stepped into a formal job or internship, then you’re the perfect match for us!

We believe in empowering diversity and inclusivity, which is why we’re specifically seeking out talented individuals with disabilities. Whether you’re a coding prodigy, a cybersecurity enthusiast, or a data wizard, we want YOU to join our dynamic team and unleash your full potential.

So, if you’re ready to kickstart your career in IT, living with a disability, break barriers, and make waves in the digital realm, then don’t hesitate – apply now! Please note: only shortlisted candidates living with disability will be contacted, so bring your A-game and let’s rock this tech revolution together! ??

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

