JavaScript/Web Software Engineer (Senior) 2344 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Specific Responsibilities:

Develop Web based applications.

Create pages and components to manage static data.

Create pages to view different aggregations of data.

Implement complex calculations according to specification.

Implement workflows from diagrams.

Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.

Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.

Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.

Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.

Work with our client’s Group approved software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.

Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.

Create and update system documentation.

SW bug resolution including handling of incident tickets in ITSM ticketing system.

Generic Responsibilities:

Take directions from senior developers and develop functions and solutions within formal Agile Sprints.

Interact with team as necessary during Sprints & performs any administrative tasks that are involved.

Operate as a team member. Continually reports progress in the Jira tool and participates as an active member of the team. Assume additional responsibilities as required.

Gather facts, analyse the User Stories, consult with users, draw conclusions, and update user stories as required.

Assist in the technical preparation of Business Process Procedures, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation, and User manuals.

Interface with clients in a professional manner with emphasis on building client relationships.

Continually develop core skills and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.

Sets priorities appropriately.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.

5+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

Languages and related: Non-Negotiable

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Git

Database Experience

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Languages and related:

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker, Docker Compose

Nexus.

Encryption Technologies.

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

BitBucket/Github

Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Soft Skills:

Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.

Ability to quickly familiarise yourself with complex technical topics.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.

Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.

Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.

Identify and manage risks.

Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.

Confident, motivated, and assertive.

Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time.

