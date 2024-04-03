Junior IT Technician

Apr 3, 2024

NEW VACAA client within the IT sector, situated in East London, is presently seeking to hire a Junior IT Technician.

Awesome opportunity for a junior IT technician to build a career.
Requirements:

  • Matric minimum
  • Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport.
  • Good client skills
  • Willing to work after hours
  • Good team building skills
  • High work ethic
  • Have the highest integrity
  • Must have valid drivers license
  • Willing to expand in the work environment
  • The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • desktop
  • IT
  • technician
  • hardware
  • software
  • troubleshooting
  • LAN

Learn more/Apply for this position