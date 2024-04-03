Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

NEW VACAA client within the IT sector, situated in East London, is presently seeking to hire a Junior IT Technician.
Awesome opportunity for a junior IT technician to build a career.
Requirements:
- Matric minimum
- Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport.
- Good client skills
- Willing to work after hours
- Good team building skills
- High work ethic
- Have the highest integrity
- Willing to expand in the work environment
- The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- desktop
- IT
- technician
- hardware
- software
- troubleshooting
- LAN