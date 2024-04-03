An exciting opportunity has become available within the astronomy industry for a Junior Software Engineer. The position is based in Observatory, Cape Town.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
- Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
- Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 2 years’ working experience, OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] only with 1 year working experience, OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
- Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java).
- Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects
- Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems
- Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures
- Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.
- Python programming language
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Junior Software Engineers are part of a development team building the telescopes
- Writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope
- Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.
- Software development of the telescope operational software
- All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems
- Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo
- Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware
- Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews
- Follow System Engineering principles for development of software
- Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- Python
- C++
- Java
- Telescopes
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours