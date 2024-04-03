Junior Software Engineer – Western Cape Observatory

Apr 3, 2024

An exciting opportunity has become available within the astronomy industry for a Junior Software Engineer. The position is based in Observatory, Cape Town.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
  • Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR
  • Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 2 years’ working experience, OR
  • PhD / [URL Removed] only with 1 year working experience, OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
  • Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java).
  • Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects
  • Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems
  • Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures
  • Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles
  • Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.
  • Python programming language

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Junior Software Engineers are part of a development team building the telescopes
  • Writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope
  • Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.
  • Software development of the telescope operational software
  • All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems
  • Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo
  • Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware
  • Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews
  • Follow System Engineering principles for development of software
  • Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • Python
  • C++
  • Java
  • Telescopes
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

