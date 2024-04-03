Junior Software Engineer – Western Cape Observatory

An exciting opportunity has become available within the astronomy industry for a Junior Software Engineer. The position is based in Observatory, Cape Town.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR

Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, OR

Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 2 years’ working experience, OR

PhD / [URL Removed] only with 1 year working experience, OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java).

Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures

Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.

Python programming language

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Junior Software Engineers are part of a development team building the telescopes

Writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope

Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.

Software development of the telescope operational software

All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems

Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo

Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware

Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews

Follow System Engineering principles for development of software

Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

Python

C++

Java

Telescopes

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

