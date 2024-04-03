Magento2 Full Stack Developer – Cape Town at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture SONG is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture SONG truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with deep technical expertise and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.
Accenture SONG is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.
Job Summary
We are looking for exceptional Magento2 Developers to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts.
Job Requirement:
- Experience with Javascript, Magento2 (Adobe Commerce), PHP, CSS, SAAS, HTML, and MySQL
- Experience with front end technologies such as Angular, React and NodeJS
- In-depth understanding of UX/UI trends
- Experience with the complete eCommerce Lifecycle Development cycle
- Good working knowledge of SEO, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, A/B Testing, PPC, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop
- Experience with Test Driven Development, PHPUnit & Behat.
- Working experience in developing REST APIs in Drupal.
- Knowledge of version control system (GIT) as well as SQL and Linux
- Bridge the gap between graphic design, content creators and eCommerce technical implementation
- Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket
- Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) template coding
- Configuring and Building Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) eCommerce websites
- Design themes and interfaces alongside developing Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) Modules in PHP with the help of leading practices
- Troubleshooting integration issues and setting performance goals and tasks
- Update Security Patches and Website Features
Additional good to have
- Drupal experience
- Automated testing with Behat
- Working knowledge of Docker and Docker swarm
- Java experience
Qualifications
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 6+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer
- BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience required
- Minimum of 4+ years’ experience on Magento2 (Cloud experience preferred)
- Magento2 Certification