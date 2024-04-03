Network Support Engineer

Exciting opportunity for a Network Support Technician.

The company is a well-established ICT service provider who have invested substantial capital and resources into next generation voice and data network architecture, enabling them to deliver quality, industry-leading products and services backed by a dynamic team of individuals who share a passion for technology.

Located in Johannesburg Northern Suburbs – this is an office-based role.

As a Network Support Technician you will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

Trouble shooting and resolving 1st and 2nd line connectivity, voice and firewall issues and queries.

Answering and actioning customer requests.

Troubleshooting equipment and services.

Escalating faults to upstream providers and driving them to completion.

Mikrotik router troubleshooting and operation.

Customer connection troubleshooting

PBX troubleshooting

Involved in installations as and when necessary

Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years in a Support / Help Desk role

The successful candidate will have the following certifications:

CompTIA A+ and N+ (essential)

Mikrotik MTCNA (beneficial)

FortiGate NSE (beneficial)

CCNA (beneficial)

We are looking for an individual with strong communication skills, who displays patience and out of the box thinking when resolving issues.

Good Time and Risk management capabilities

Own vehicle and valid driver’s licence

The company offers a family orientated work environment with excellent potential for growth and development. They are supportive in training and development and will assist in funding certifications related to the role. (T’s and C’s apply)

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Mikrotik MTCNA

Network support

Technician

1st level support

NOC

Employer & Job Benefits:

depending on experience and qualifications

