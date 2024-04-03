Oracle Functional Analyst (HR & Payroll) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Oracle Functional Analyst (HR & Payroll)

Accountability:

The Oracle HR Functional Analyst is accountable to the Chief Knowledge and Digital Officer with regards to the following:

Project Deliverables

Operational Deliverables

Oracle Functional Configuration

General HR Issues

And to the Project Manager for IT systems implementation with regards to the following:

Project Related Deliverables.

Responsibilities and Obligations:

The primary responsibility of this role is to ensure the efficiency of the Oracle ERP System that supports the requirements of our clients’ Business and Corporate Objectives. This role requires understanding of business needs with regards to the User requirements from the System. The responsibilities can be stated as follows:

Business process mapping.

Continuous Improvement of the Oracle system.

Liaise with business for user requirement definition.

Project management of system enhancement implementation.

Ensure user requirements are realised within the enhancement and/or implementation.

Ensure periodic legislative changes/amendments to the system are correctly applied.

Be the link between ICT and the rest of the business as regards to Oracle.

Critical Success Factor:

Clear benefits realisation of systems deployed.

Alignment of blueprints to the organization.

User friendliness of the Oracle system.

Support for the Oracle Fusion Human Capital functions.

Job Dimensions:

To have a good understanding of Oracle Fusion ERP system.

To be able to work in a highly dynamic environment.

Understanding of the system functionality at application level.

Ability to produce technical and user documentation for the systems.

Ability to engage with other technical team members for the system functions and environment.

Be able to focus on maintenance and knowledge capital for the organisation.

Be an Innovator.

Have strong planning and control attributes.

Being involved in all planned projects to ensure that no latent risks are present.

Maintain highest integrity in all spheres of work:

Furthermore, you are to ensure that:

You are aware of and have access to our clients SHEMS.

You are aware of your responsibilities and duties as laid out in our clients SHEMS.

You are aware that you work in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

You ensure that the company’s housekeeping standards are maintained throughout your area of responsibility.

You report any unsafe conditions or acts which you cannot rectify yourself to your SHE representative or to the Senior SHE Project Manager as soon as possible.

You report all SHE incidents which occur within your area of responsibility promptly and in the correct format.

You are totally familiar with your responsibilities in terms of our client’s emergency plan.

You communicate to the Senior SHE Project Manager any required changes to the SHEMS prior to implementing these changes.

You timeously complete and correctly record any corrective action which needs to be taken in order to rectify a SHE matters.

You give full co-operation to, and participate in (as required), our clients’ internal and external SHEMS audits.

You have the authority to:

Immediately stop any person(s) on our client’s property from committing an unsafe or destructive act or omission.

Take whatever immediate steps you deem necessary to prevent injury or environmental damage when confronted with an unsafe or destructive condition.

Additionally, ensure that:

During your period of employment and subsequent thereto, you shall keep confidential and shall not make use of, directly or indirectly, and shall not disclose any of our clients trade secrets or confidential information or those of its subsidiary or associate companies or those of other persons who have made disclosures to our clients under conditions of confidentiality, other than to persons authorised by our client or those employed by our client who are required to know such secrets or to have such information for the purpose of their employment with our client.

You shall not, without the written permission of the CEO, be directly or indirectly employed for gain in any business or pursuit other than that of our client. Such permission will be granted only if the CEO is satisfied that the activity is not in conflict with our client’s interests, and that the Employee’s ability to fulfil his/her duties to the CEO satisfaction will not be impaired.

It is conditional that you and/or no immediate relative or member of your household be employed by an organisation in direct competition with our client, without our client’s written approval. Our client reserves the right to enquire as to the place of employment of your spouse or any member of your household.

You will abide by our client Code of Conduct and Ethics Policy which seeks to codify the expected ethical behavior from you, to meet the ideal of good corporate governance.

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree/Advanced Diploma in Information Technology, Human Resources Management or equivalent.

Certification in Oracle EBS for the HR and Payroll module.

Working knowledge of Oracle for at least 7 years.

3- 5 years’ experience in Oracle Functional Human Capital and Financial knowledge.

Good interpersonal skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills:

Good end – user computer skills (MS: Word, PowerPoint, Excel).

Analytical skills.

Passion for people and an effective team player.

Report writing and presentation skills.

A valid driver’s license.

Desired Skills:

HR and Payroll

Oracle EBS

Financial knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position