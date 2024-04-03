Project Manager at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

FTE: May to October 2024

Main Outputs and Responsibilities for This Position

Manage Quality of projects delivered by following the key Project Management principals required. Integration Management, Project Scope, Time Management, Cost Management, Quality Management, Human Resource Management, Communication Management, Risk Management, Procurement Management, Stakeholder Management.

Manage and ensure that all hand overs are done on the set process so that stores can be opened correctly so that they can be 100% fully operational for trade.

Manage and ensure that there is focus on getting completion certificates in 42 days as per our process so that retention held amount is always at a minimum.

Conduct postmortems on projects and follow through on the recommendations of postmortems be it DHQ, Brand or Project Team.

Formally document site meetings to ensure records of projects are on hand.

Ensure that all projects are OHS compliant and that they have Safety consultants appointed and check Audit report to ensure contractors are following OHS regulations.

Responsible for ensuring that all projects are built on time, in budget and according to plan and specifications.

Liaises with the Project Co-coordinators for the purposes of placing orders for equipment. Shall also liaise with equipment suppliers and manufacturers for the purpose of securing the most efficient supply and prices for equipment.

Liaises with the International Operations Managers, Brand ME’s and New Business Managers on a weekly and ad hoc basis in order to ensure the correct and timeous construction of an outlet.

Responsible for time and territory management of store construction in order to maximize productivity and effectiveness.

Assist with developing, publishing and maintaining intellectual property relating to development.

Manage the alignment with the Training, Operations and Services on an ongoing basis in order to ensure the correct and timeous co-ordination of disciplines for the opening of an outlet.

Liaises with the financial department in order to compile project accounts, invoicing and project reconciliation.

Develop, build and maintain good relationships with all Brands and Franchisees

Reinforce Famous Brands Core Beliefs in line with Group HR guidelines with the team displaying our Core Beliefs

Ensure accurate costings by interrogating all quotes received and minimum Variances.

Education and Experience

Appropriate tertiary qualification in construction related field, i.e NDip Building/Btech/BSc

Construction Management/Project Management or similar

Be eligible to register with relevant regulatory body as a candidate/professional, i.e. SACPCMP/PMI

Must have 5-7 years’ experience in Construction Project Management.

Experience in the Construction Project Management of Fast Food outlets and/or in the Construction industry

Knowledge and Skills

Strong Leadership / Interpersonal communication skills.

Good assertive but firm communication skills.

Excellent Computer Literacy.

Strong Financial Numeracy.

Highly presentable with strong communication skills.

Strong Business acumen.

Strong Team Player.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong conflict resolution skills.

