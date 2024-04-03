SAP ABAP Developer

Apr 3, 2024

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant, located in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO
  • General Ledger
  • Asset Accounting
  • Accounts Payable
  • Accounts Receivable
  • Banking
  • Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services
  • SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD
  • Purchasing
  • SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution
  • SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management
  • Project Systems
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

