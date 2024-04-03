SAP ABAP Developer

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant, located in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO

General Ledger

Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Banking

Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services

SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD

Purchasing

SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution

SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management

Project Systems

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

