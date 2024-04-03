SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Midrand

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant, located in Gauteng.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO
- General Ledger
- Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Banking
- Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services
- SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD
- Purchasing
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management
- Project Systems
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Don’t waste time, apply now!
