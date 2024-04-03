Senior Developer PHP/Java

Opportunity for a Senior Developer PHP/Java in the digital media services industry. The role will consist of design and development across multiple systems and business areas. Build good solutions to software challenges and teamwork. Working on business systems, from integrations to calculating statistics and working with advertising providers and data. Remote working model

Requirements:

Computer science degree or similar

5+ years experience working OO PHP

5+ years experience with Java

Experience with PHP 8.

Good knowledge of MySQL, query and resource optimization

RabbitMQ knowledge

Python knowledge

Linux / Unix knowledge

Basics in HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Javascript are assumed.

Experience with improving Software Development Lifecycle and CI/CD pipelines

Duties:

Create new, maintain and improve existing PHP and Java applications

Develop hotfixes and improvements for the systems

Document your work to improve collaboration

Provide logs where necessary

Ensure the quality and usability of deliverables.

Write clear code, which is scalable and maintainable over time and across locations.

Stay current with trends in application development and design and regularly assess technological processes and make recommendations to improve effectiveness

Desired Skills:

PHP

JAVA

Design

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

