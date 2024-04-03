Opportunity for a Senior Developer PHP/Java in the digital media services industry. The role will consist of design and development across multiple systems and business areas. Build good solutions to software challenges and teamwork. Working on business systems, from integrations to calculating statistics and working with advertising providers and data. Remote working model
Requirements:
- Computer science degree or similar
- 5+ years experience working OO PHP
- 5+ years experience with Java
- Experience with PHP 8.
- Good knowledge of MySQL, query and resource optimization
- RabbitMQ knowledge
- Python knowledge
- Linux / Unix knowledge
- Basics in HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Javascript are assumed.
- Experience with improving Software Development Lifecycle and CI/CD pipelines
Duties:
- Create new, maintain and improve existing PHP and Java applications
- Develop hotfixes and improvements for the systems
- Document your work to improve collaboration
- Provide logs where necessary
- Ensure the quality and usability of deliverables.
- Write clear code, which is scalable and maintainable over time and across locations.
- Stay current with trends in application development and design and regularly assess technological processes and make recommendations to improve effectiveness
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- JAVA
- Design
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree