Senior Feature Analyst

Senior Feature Analyst will be responsible for sourcing and communicating detailed feature requirements to various stakeholder and collaborate with cross – functional teams including technical Leads, UX Designers and Product Managers.

Requirements:

Experience with feature analysis

Fintech experience

Strong understanding of user centred UI design

Azure DevOps/Jira and project management tools experience

Duties:

Delivery collaboration

Sprint planning

Provide input on test cases

Maintaing Azure boards

Create product information documents

Create training material

Desired Skills:

Feature

analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

