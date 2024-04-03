Senior Information Security Administrator at Computek Networks – Gauteng Centurion

The senior security analyst will be part of the team that manage, maintain and support the Commission’s ICT infrastructure in conjunction with other system administrators, database administrators and system maintenance Consultant. It is therefore crucial that the proposed candidate have the following;

1) Excellent Security Analysis skills;

2) Initiate and/or participate in problem management process;

3) Must have experience with FortiSIEM solution, analyzing, dealing with alerts and reporting;

4) Ability to troubleshoot FortiSIEM problems involving different aspects of the solution (Supervisor, Controller, Worker, Storage etc);

5) Familiarity with functionality of Windows, and Linux operating systems;

6) Knowledge of Information Security Concepts;

7) Experience with log analysis and familiarity with FortiSIEM;

8) Demonstrated ability of analytical expertise, attention to detail, critical thinking, logic, and solution oriented;

9) Strong ability to research technical challenges and learn quickly to provide security guidance;

10) Fine Tuning of SIEM Rules;

11) Experience with reviewing raw log files, data correlation and analysis would be an advantage (i.e.Firewall, network, IDS, system logs);

12) Experience in Incident management and response;

13) Experience in reviewing threat data from various sources;

14) Experience in two or more domains from endpoint security, network security, IDS/IPS, data loss prevention, vulnerability management, incident response, threat hunting, identity and access management, and application security;

15) Excellent Documentation, time management and communication skills

16) Ability to train and develop others;

17) Knowledge of Security best practices and recommendations;

18) Ability to draft, implement and enforce Information Security Policy.

Desired Skills:

SIEM Analyst

Cyber security solutions

Fortinet

Verbal And Written Communication

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

