Senior IT Engineer (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

THE strong technical expertise of a Senior IT Engineer with 10+ years applicable work experience in Linux and Windows environments is sought to join the team of a dynamic Centurion-based Tech company. Your core role will be to maintain & support the Linux and Windows-based infrastructure and database servers – ensuring a seamless flow of information throughout the company, considering both backend data structure and frontend accessibility for end-users. The successful incumbent must have Grade 12/Matric, a computer-related BS Degree or relevant Certification including N+/A+/Linux, Microsoft, LPI 1 and RHCSA/RHCE. You will also need experience with Shell Scripting, Zabbix, Nagios, Virtual environments, Networking, MySQL & hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications.

DUTIES:

Installation and configuration of Linux and Windows systems.

Maintain, update, patch, tune, and repair applications to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.

Creation, configuration, and installation of Virtual Machines and ESX or ESXi.

Communicate and enforce Operating system changes and compliance requirements.

Communicate and enforce IT and system standards.

Create and architect system layouts.

Maintain and improve existing systems.

Perform fault-finding, analyse problems, and provide solutions.

Log faults with 3rd parties.

Installation and configuration of MySQL Server.

Recommend solutions by defining physical database structures and functional capabilities, database security, data back-ups and recovery specifications.

Evaluate existing systems and design proposed systems.

Maintain database performance by calculating optimum values for database parameters; implementing new releases; completing maintenance requirements; evaluating computer operating systems and hardware products.

Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.

Benchmark state-of-the-art practices.

Determine, enforce, and document database/server policies, procedures, and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12/equivalent).

BS Degree in a computer discipline or relevant Certification.

N+ Certified.

A+ Certified.

Linux Certified.

Microsoft Certified.

LPI 1 Certified (LP2 would be a bonus).

RHCSA / RHCE.

Experience/Skills –

10+ Years applicable experience in Linux and Windows environments

Significant network knowledge (knowledge on FortiGate firewalls would be an advantage).

Significant knowledge in Shell Scripting.

Significant knowledge on Virtual environments.

Significant knowledge of monitoring systems like Zabbix and Nagios.

Information Security Policies.

Proven working experience with databases (MySQL).

Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications.

Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity, and SQL.

Familiarity with database design, documentation, and coding.

Familiarity with programming languages API.

Advantageous –

Office 365 administration.

Mimecast administration.

Darktrace administration and configuration

Microsoft Defender implementation, administration, and configuration.

Microsoft Intune implementation, administration, and configuration.

Azure AD implementation, administration, and configuration.

Security implementation, administration, and management.

ISO Certification experience.

Docker environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough, and professional.

Proactive, efficient and focused.

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused.

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player.

Problem solving skills and the ability to think algorithmically.

Promotes Process Improvement.

