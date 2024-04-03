Senior .NET Developer

Senior .NET Developer that will be working in agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

3+ years development experience working with .NET Core

Good understanding of architectural practices

CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)

Experience with source control (Git)

Solid experience working with o RESTful API development. o Advanced JavaScript language features.

Typescript o Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.

MS SQL Server

Duties:

Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using platforms.

Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

ASP.NET

Design

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position