Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Apr 3, 2024

Senior .NET Developer that will be working in agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
  • 7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
  • 3+ years development experience working with .NET Core
  • Good understanding of architectural practices
  • CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)
  • Experience with source control (Git)
  • Solid experience working with o RESTful API development. o Advanced JavaScript language features.
  • Typescript o Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
  • MS SQL Server

Duties:

  • Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using platforms.
  • Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
  • Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
  • Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
  • Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.
  • Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
  • Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net Development
  • ASP.NET
  • Design
  • SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

