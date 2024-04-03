Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Senior .NET Developer that will be working in agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
- 7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
- 3+ years development experience working with .NET Core
- Good understanding of architectural practices
- CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)
- Experience with source control (Git)
- Solid experience working with o RESTful API development. o Advanced JavaScript language features.
- Typescript o Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
- MS SQL Server
Duties:
- Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using platforms.
- Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
- Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
- Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
- Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.
- Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
- Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net Development
- ASP.NET
- Design
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree