Senior Scrum Master (CH994)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has a fantastic opportunity for a seasoned Scrum Master who will be responsible for the facilitation of workflows within one or two software development teams to ensure that they deliver on their respective commitments and responsibilities in order to meet project deadlines. This position calls for a high-energy, self-driven, structured, and analytical individual with robust people and project management skills. The ideal candidate must be able to perform in a dynamic, diverse, fast-paced, continually evolving, and results-driven environment.

Responsibilities:

Apply agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage and deliver solutions.

Coach and provide guidance to the team on how to effectively apply Agile methodologies.

Manage operational activities by determining and managing key tasks, issues, and action items within the development team.

Oversee the delivery of change through Agile scrum processes.

Provide support to the product owners and software development teams to achieve customer satisfaction.

Ensure the proper use of collaborative processes and removes impediments for the software development team.

Schedule and facilitate scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.

Develop and maintain a detailed plan to track progress and provide status feedback to stakeholders.

Measure project performance by using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Perform risk management, address risks, and escalate issues when necessary.

Handle multiple projects concurrently, showcasing effective multitasking.

Provide day-to-day stakeholder liaison, taking responsibility for relationship management, project management, and delivery.

Elevate business-related concerns as needed, including identifying potential business opportunities.

Personal competencies:

Must be adept to problem-solving and find solutions to keep the team on track.

Have strong people and communication skills and be able to influence & align teams to achieve agreed project deliverables.

Must have outstanding coaching, facilitation, and negotiation skills.

Strong analytical capability can think quickly and resolve conflict.

Have the ability to work extremely well under pressure.

Have the ability to motivate and support the teams during difficulties.

Must be decisive and skill to execute.

Must possess a positive outlook and a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.

Ability to adapt in a fast paced, changing environment.

Take ownership and responsibility of assigned tasks.

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant IT Degree / Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science – Bachelor’s Degree)

Certification Scrum Master (CSM)

5 years’+ Scrum Master experience

5 years Scrum Master and Project Management experience in a software development environment (Software Development Lifecycle)

Experienced in using a task management tool for Scrum and Kanban boards.

Must be able to demonstrate the delivery of successful business projects within Scrum teams, through various stakeholder engagement interventions.

General:

