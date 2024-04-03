Senior User Experience Designer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Location: Cape Town & Johannesburg

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? Accenture has partnered with a leading Pan-African telecommunications company and has launched a groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Product Designer in the CoE, you are a multi-skilled individual that is able to combine UX and UI capabilities to deliver value for businesses and their customers. The role requires foresight to produce sustainable outputs that can be tested, validated, and integrated into the daily lives of millions across Africa. At all times you will assess the value of the designed experience and ensure a high level of craft within your work. You will have the chance to work across a broad range of projects that enable the business to scale, bring new products to market, and captivate customers through powerful digital experiences.

Daily activities include but not limited to:

Discover

• Requirements elicitation

• Behavioural data analysis

• User surveys and interviews

• Persona’s and mental models

• Empathy maps

• Current product analysis

• Competitor product analysis

• Best practice analysis

• User testing and feature validation

Describe

• Solutioning workshops

• Feature listing and prioritization

• UX definition and principles

• Browsing flows

• Low-medium fidelity wireframing

• Functional prototyping

• Accessibility implementation guidelines

• User stories and product roadmap contribution

Design

• Look and feel establishment

• Graphic user interface design

• Accessibility implementation and testing

• Micro-copy and UX writing

• Multi-device design and rollout

• Design system utilisation and extension

• Micro-interactions and motion prototyping

Develop

• Annotated design specifications

• Visual asset preparation

• Development implementation review

• Product experience testing

• Content quality assurance checks

• Design system governance support