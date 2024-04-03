SQL Database Administrator/DBA (EE) On-site (TB) – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 3, 2024

  • Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment.

  • Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

  • Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyze error logs.

  • Analyzing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements.

  • Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required.

  • Create and maintain SOP’s.

  • Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service.

  • Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations.

  • Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements.

  • Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner.

  • Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company internal and sub-contractors.

  • To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers.

  • Participate in projects work as assigned.

  • Reporting (provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required).

  • Provide daily system check report using the provided templates.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • 5+ years’ experience with MS SQL.

  • Grade 12 (compulsory).

  • IT qualification (Degree/National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification).

  • ITIL v3 Foundation.

  • Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

  • MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards.

Technical skills and experience required:

  • Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC.

  • Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently.

  • Expert knowledge on MS SQL from 2012 onwards.

  • Experience in MS SQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management.

  • Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs).

Desired Skills:

  • SQL DBA
  • SQL Database Administrator
  • SQL

