SQL & Oracle Database Administrator/DBA (EE) On-site (TB) – Gauteng Centurion

- Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment.
- Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
- Operating Oracle and SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyze error logs.
- Analyzing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements.
- Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required.
- Create and maintain SOP’s.
- Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service.
- Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations.
- Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements.
- Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner.
- Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company internal and sub-contractors.
- To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers.
- Participate in projects work as assigned.
- Reporting: Provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required. Provide daily system check report using the provided templates.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- 2 to 3 years’ experience with MS SQL and PL/SQL.
- Grade 12 (compulsory).
- IT qualification (Degree/National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification).
- ITIL v3 Foundation.
- Microsoft Azure and Office.
- MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards.
- Oracle DBA support 11G onwards.
Technical skills and experience required:
- Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC.
- Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently.
- Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards.
- Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management.
- Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager.
- Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors).
- Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs).
Desired Skills:
- SQL & Oracle DBA
- SQL & Oracle Database Administrator
- SQL & Oracle