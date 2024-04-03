System Developer – Western Cape Bellville

JOB PURPOSE

The Systems developer will play a key role in the documentation, development, installation,testing and maintenanceof software systems, including integration related projects. The systems that the systemsdeveloper create will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Key Result Areas/ Outputs

– Application Development

– Full lifecycle application development

– Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.

– Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification ofcode metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis

– Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

– Software modelling and simulation

– Front end graphical user interface design

– Software testing and quality assurance

– Support, maintain and document software functionality

– Integrate software with existing systemsCompliance

– Maintain standards compliance

– Participate in code build and release processes

Knowledge/ Experience :Problem Solving

Strong analytical and technical skills to debug and solve problems

We grow innovators

Must be open to learning, able to have discussions on approach, listen to others’ views toultimately get to the best solution

Effective Communication

Must be able to communicate at technical level with the team and athigher level when dealing with business stakeholders

Attention to Detail

Apply focus and attention with every task to get the most out of it and with astrong bias to the quality of own work

We play to win

Must enjoy challenges

Core Business Knowledge/Experience

Min 5 years experience in full lifecycle software application development

Min. 5 years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

Min. 5 years experience developing WebAPI / web services / RESTMin 5 years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

Min 5 years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

Min 5 years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Min. 5 years’ experience developing web apps

Experience with Azure DevOps

Able to work in a fast-paced environmentMust be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analyticalmindset and approach

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal.

Creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions

Valid drivers license

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

.Net Core

System testing

Unit Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

