System Developer – Western Cape Bellville

JOB PURPOSE
The Systems developer will play a key role in the documentation, development, installation,testing and maintenanceof software systems, including integration related projects. The systems that the systemsdeveloper create will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.
Key Result Areas/ Outputs
– Application Development
– Full lifecycle application development
– Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.
– Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification ofcode metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis
– Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
– Software modelling and simulation
– Front end graphical user interface design
– Software testing and quality assurance
– Support, maintain and document software functionality
– Integrate software with existing systemsCompliance
– Maintain standards compliance
– Participate in code build and release processes
Knowledge/ Experience :Problem Solving
Strong analytical and technical skills to debug and solve problems
We grow innovators
Must be open to learning, able to have discussions on approach, listen to others’ views toultimately get to the best solution
Effective Communication
Must be able to communicate at technical level with the team and athigher level when dealing with business stakeholders
Attention to Detail
Apply focus and attention with every task to get the most out of it and with astrong bias to the quality of own work
We play to win
Must enjoy challenges
Core Business Knowledge/Experience
Min 5 years experience in full lifecycle software application development
Min. 5 years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)
Min. 5 years experience developing WebAPI / web services / RESTMin 5 years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar
Min 5 years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS
Min 5 years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
Min. 5 years’ experience developing web apps
Experience with Azure DevOps
Able to work in a fast-paced environmentMust be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analyticalmindset and approach
Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal.
Creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions
Valid drivers license
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- .Net Core
- System testing
- Unit Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma