System Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Team: Integration Manager

Are you ready to dive deep into the world of Linux, Python, Perl, Bash, and beyond?

Do you possess a flair for crafting robust systems and a passion for cutting-edge encryption technologies? If so, we’ve got the perfect opportunity for you!

Essential Skills Needed:

Deep Knowledge of Linux

Proficiency in Python/Perl/Bash programming

Experience with Ansible and Veritas Clustering

Familiarity with Netbackup

Encryption Knowledge: Vormetric & Ciphertrust Data Encryption Platform

Expertise in Splunk Syslog Analysis

Experience Required:

Minimum 8 years Linux experience

Minimum of 4 years encryption tools specific experience (Veritas,Vometric, Ciphertrust)

Duties to be Performed:

As a valued member of our team, you’ll be tasked with a variety of exciting responsibilities, including:

Assisting user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes.

Performing daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness.

Investigating and considering all processes in obtaining user requirements

Proposing and reviewing system design while evaluating alternatives

Developing cutting-edge system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Creating, maintaining, and further developing user stories and requirements alongside infrastructure technologies

Crafting and refining KPIs and measurements to ensure quality and compliance of solutions.

Broadening and extending your knowledge in the field of encryption and security topics

Come be a part of something extraordinary. Apply today and embark on a journey where your talents are nurtured, your ideas are valued, and your potential knows no bounds!

Let’s create something extraordinary together. Join us on this exhilarating adventure into the future of technology and encryption!

Desired Skills:

linux

ansible

encryption

security data

Platforms and Systems

Systems architecture

