Apr 3, 2024

Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for technology and business? Do you thrive on translating complex technical requirements into actionable insights and solutions? If so, our client invites you to join their innovative team as a Technical Business Analyst!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements.
  • Understand tech stack of the current product to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
  • Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.
  • Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
  • Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.
  • Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.
  • Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work
  • Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.
  • Cloud Technologies and Migrations
  • Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
  • Experience in developing process flows.
  • Data modelling experience
  • Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools
  • Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

  • BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience.
  • 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
  • 5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

