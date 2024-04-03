Technical Business Analyst

Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for technology and business? Do you thrive on translating complex technical requirements into actionable insights and solutions? If so, our client invites you to join their innovative team as a Technical Business Analyst!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements.

Understand tech stack of the current product to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.

Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.

Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.

Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.

Cloud Technologies and Migrations

Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).

Experience in developing process flows.

Data modelling experience

Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools

Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience.

3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role

If you fit the above criteria and are interested, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

UX

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

