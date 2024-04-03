Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for technology and business? Do you thrive on translating complex technical requirements into actionable insights and solutions? If so, our client invites you to join their innovative team as a Technical Business Analyst!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements.
- Understand tech stack of the current product to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
- Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.
- Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
- Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.
- Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.
- Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work
- Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.
- Cloud Technologies and Migrations
- Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
- Experience in developing process flows.
- Data modelling experience
- Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools
- Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience.
- 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
- 5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role
If you fit the above criteria and are interested, hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- UX
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years