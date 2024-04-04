Automation Developer

Welcome to an exciting opportunity to join our dynamic team as an Intermediate to Senior Automation Developer. Our client is at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of automation solutions for their diverse range of clients globally. As they continue to expand their operations, they are seeking a talented individual who is passionate about automation, possesses strong technical skills, and thrives in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.

This role affords the ability to not only work on a mostly remote basis, but also international travel to must-see destinations, completely covered at the client’s cost.

Essential Requirements:

1+ years experience with application development using Microsoft’s Power Platform

2+ year(s) experience in another Automation technology (preferably UiPath)

1+ year(s) experience documenting requirements

1+ year(s) experience designing scalable enterprise-level solutions and documenting the design

1+ year(s) experience with Power Apps (Canvas apps are essential, bonus for model- driven apps) or UiPath Apps

1+ year(s) experience with Power Automate (desktop is not crucial but definitely a bonus)

Development of integrations, using .NET or .NET Core

Experience in complex solutions development, participation in functional requirements gathering, functionality outlining, testing, and deployments

Must hold (at least) the Microsoft PL 400 certification or the UiARD certification (or related BluePrism/Automation Anywhere certification)

Must have a track record of being able to solve problems

Advantageous Skills/Experience:

A degree in Computer Science or a related area

Microsoft PL-600, PL-500 or AZ-900

A feel for UX design and app UI creation

Experience with Dynamics 365 config and/or customisations

Experience with Microsoft Azure cloud (knowledge of cloud resource deployment principles or usage of specific cloud technologies)

Desired Skills:

