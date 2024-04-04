BI Developer

We are seeking a talented and motivated BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a BI Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of our business intelligence solutions. If you have a passion for data, analytics, and business intelligence, along with strong technical skills, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Looking for a Power BI developer who will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.

Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights.

Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports.

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.

Analyze data and present it.

Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.

Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi-multidimensional data models.

Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships.

Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, and performing detailed analysis.

Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI.

Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems.

Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS.

Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically/ strategically.

Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed.

Design, develop, and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions.

Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.

Your Expertise:

Minimum of 5 years of Microsoft Bl Development Experience.

Technical skills required: Microsoft Bl Stack pencil SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS) SQL Server 2012 upwards Exposure to PowerBI Visual Studio Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology) ADF



Qualifications Required:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);

Azure DevOps: Spatial / ArchGIS Platform Master Data Services SharePoint Online

Azure DevOps:

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

