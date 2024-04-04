BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 4, 2024

We are seeking a talented and motivated BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a BI Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of our business intelligence solutions. If you have a passion for data, analytics, and business intelligence, along with strong technical skills, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Looking for a Power BI developer who will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.

  • Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights.

  • Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports.

  • Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.

  • Analyze data and present it.

  • Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.

  • Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi-multidimensional data models.

  • Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships.

  • Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, and performing detailed analysis.

  • Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI.

  • Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems.

  • Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS.

  • Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically/ strategically.

  • Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed.

  • Design, develop, and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions.

  • Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.

Your Expertise:

  • Minimum of 5 years of Microsoft Bl Development Experience.

  • Technical skills required:

    • Microsoft Bl Stack pencil SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS)

    • SQL Server 2012 upwards

    • Exposure to PowerBI

    • Visual Studio

    • Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology)

    • ADF

Qualifications Required:

  • Azure Developer Associate

  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

  • Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);
    Azure DevOps:

    • Spatial / ArchGIS Platform

    • Master Data Services

    • SharePoint Online

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position