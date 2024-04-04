Business Analyst (Int – Snr) x 9 positions – Remote Remote

Role:

To enable change by defining the needs and rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Complete complex tasks or larger, well-scoped challenges independently and identifies appropriate actions that have been provided to address a business challenge. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects, Testers (QA), Business Data Manager (BDM) and key roles in the requirements value chain. Apply the principles of Product Ownership Analysis and the strategy-to-execution framework.

Job Responsibilities:

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify, and model requirements and designs.

Conduct requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement.

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practice, agile product delivery and lean principles based on our client’s delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices.

Analysis and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metric, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives, and dependencies across projects.

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements. PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all required categories.

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect.

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesize the data to articulate requirements.

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialization.

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive Devops and Built-in quality principles.

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows though all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies, and enterprise delivery up to server level.

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement.

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment, and integration.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.

Essential Qualification:

NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

IT qualifications,

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA.

Safe Certification

Preferred Certifications

IIBA endorsed.

Minimum Experience Level

5 – 8 Years

BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Research methodology.

BA Body of Knowledge

Business writing skills

Agile Concepts

Data and Business analysis

Process Engineering Skills

Global business analysis Trend

Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices

Microsoft Office Product

Behavioral Competencies:

Decision Making

Building partnerships

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Initiating Action

Continuous Improvement

Customer Orientation

Desired Skills:

manage multiple IT Projects

Agile Concepts

Data and Business analysis

Process Engineering Skills

