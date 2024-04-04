Business Intelligence Business Analyst

We have an opportunity for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) for our client based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The role will also ensure alignment between Product Owners, data chapter and data squad teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar fields like Information Systems, Big Data, etc would be advantageous.

AWS Certification would be advantageous

At least 5 years+ proven experience in drafting functional specifications

At least 5 years+ proven BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

At least 5 years+ Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements experience.

At least 5 years Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements experience

3+ Years Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment Martech (Marketing Technology) experience advantageous

Related Technical certifications

Knowledge of Agile methodologies and project management practices, including Scrum, Kanban, and Lean

Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving

Ability to work independently and in a team environment in an Agile framework

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Identify, clarify and agree data and analytics requirements.

Liaises with PO’s to understand and document their data and analytics requirements, performing analytical processes and measures related to the processes.

Adopts multiple actions with stakeholders to elicit the requirements; uses interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, business process descriptions, user cases, scenarios and business analysis.

Provides functional knowledge and expert input during planning, design and implementation phases of projects and initiatives between Data Chapter, Data Squad and business.

Assists stakeholders (e.g. Product Managers) with data-related scoping and planning.

Applies end-to-end best practice to deliver data and analytics requirements.

Ensures appropriate testing is done and provides the business with assistance during user acceptance testing.

Provides business with functional and technical assistance during data and analytics implementations.

Applies business and data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify possible improvement opportunities and motivate with business.

Owns personal continued professional development to remain current with data and analytics industry trends, particularly around data and analytics tools and technologies.

Analyses, understands and document relevant data and analytics technical requirements; performs data modelling and maps the analytic solution to the relevant data sources.

Works closely with the Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design, refine and implement analytic solutions in order to execute the functional design of the relevant data and analytics solution; including reports and dashboards.

Provides input to data governance and data and analytics quality assurance; identifies and communicates all risks.

Performs functional testing and data validation of reports and other data and analytics deliverables before presenting to business users.

Applies data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify and motivate possible data and analytics support/improvements.

Facilitate the Data Product Life Cycle and application of best practice/process.

Acts as the custodian of reporting catalogue; maintains the information framework and reports.

Facilitates the process between all teams regarding data governance and processes.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

