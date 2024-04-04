Cloud DevOps

The purpose of the role is to support M-pesa’s cloud native environments. To support the software development teams to maintain their CI/CD pipelines and to install, administer, tune, patch, and upgrade servers related to cloud infrastructure. Additionally the role also includes the development and maintenance of infrastructure as code practices.

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

5 years or more experience in Linux support

2 years or more years of experience in maintaining CI/CD pipelines

5 years experience in configuring (software or hardware) firewalls

Must have 5 years eqperience as and AWS or Azzure DevOPS engineer

Must have experience of Infractructure as code.

Education & Experience:

A BSc in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BCom Business Information Systems (BIS) degree, or related degree

5+ years of working experience in DevOps or a similar role.

Certified Cloud Practitioner or equavalent

Certified AWS or Azure DevOps Engineer

Advance Networking Certification

Extension knowledge, creating automation code and the ability to take on multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong business acumen and leadership mindset with the ability to communicate and influence others

Key performance indicators:

Ensuring project timelines are met

Ensuring deployment plans are submitted on time

Ensuring deployment plan implementation is completed correctly and on time

Maintain and resolve Service Desk tickets as per the designated priority assigned

Ensuring all work log detail and time spent reflects correctly

Ongoing training and certifications to be completed as per Personal Development Plan

Desired Skills:

Linux

DevOps Engineering

CI/CD pipelines

AWS

Azure

VPN

Cloud watch

cloud infrastructure

Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

