Cloud DevOps

The purpose of the role is to support M-pesa’s cloud native environments. To support the software development teams to maintain their CI/CD pipelines and to install, administer, tune, patch, and upgrade servers related to cloud infrastructure. Additionally the role also includes the development and maintenance of infrastructure as code practices.
Core competencies, knowledge and experience:
- 5 years or more experience in Linux support
- 2 years or more years of experience in maintaining CI/CD pipelines
- 5 years experience in configuring (software or hardware) firewalls
- Must have 5 years eqperience as and AWS or Azzure DevOPS engineer
- Must have experience of Infractructure as code.
Education & Experience:
- A BSc in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BCom Business Information Systems (BIS) degree, or related degree
- 5+ years of working experience in DevOps or a similar role.
- Certified Cloud Practitioner or equavalent
- Certified AWS or Azure DevOps Engineer
- Advance Networking Certification
- Extension knowledge, creating automation code and the ability to take on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Strong business acumen and leadership mindset with the ability to communicate and influence others
Key performance indicators:
- Ensuring project timelines are met
- Ensuring deployment plans are submitted on time
- Ensuring deployment plan implementation is completed correctly and on time
- Maintain and resolve Service Desk tickets as per the designated priority assigned
- Ensuring all work log detail and time spent reflects correctly
- Ongoing training and certifications to be completed as per Personal Development Plan
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- DevOps Engineering
- CI/CD pipelines
- AWS
- Azure
- VPN
- Cloud watch
- cloud infrastructure
- Terraform
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree