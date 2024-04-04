Dev Ops Engineer – Remote Remote

DevOps Developer

Work from anywhere with flexible hours

R700 000 – R1 200 000

This is a full time position that involves management of several server environments

Automation of builds and deployments

System security

Networking and some operational database administration.

Systems run on a Linux operating system on self managed server or virtual machine environments, though a combination of container based virtualisation and docker images.

Minimum Requirements:



Linux (Ubuntu)

Docker

Nginx

GemStone (DB system administration)

Scripting in Python, Ruby, bash

Git

Continuous integration (Jenkins)

Configuration management (Chef)

Security (e.g. firewalls, network)

