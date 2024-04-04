Our client, a German Consulting company with a large SA contingency, is looking for an experience DEVOPS Engineer to join their fully remote-based SA team.
They develop software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication, and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI-software. With KPI-CHAT we take real-time data collaboration to the next level.
Are you a proactive, determined DevOps with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space?
Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and implement them in a rational way?
…then you might be the right person for us.
Which Requirements should you meet?
- Interact with team members to improve our software engineers’ tools, technology stack, and application performance and stability.
- Establish, design, perform, and execute comprehensive technical projects.
- Assist the development team to support the seamless deployment of their code.
- Troubleshoot production issues to address technical commitments and boost sustainability.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent
- Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications.
- Ability to construct and execute network, server, and application status monitoring.
- Knowledge of software automation production systems, including code deployment.
- Working knowledge of software development methodologies
- Strong analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English
- Open-minded towards foreign cultures and working in an international environment.
Working knowledge in the following:
o Infrastructure and architecture understanding
o Jenkins
o CI/CD
o MSSQL & MySQL
o Client Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)
o Reverse Proxy ( IIS / nginx )
o Docker
o Kubernetes
o Jira
o Build Tools ( ANT )
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Code deployment
- Client Server Config
- Build Tools
- MS SQL
- Software automation