DevOps Engineer

Apr 4, 2024

Our client, a German Consulting company with a large SA contingency, is looking for an experience DEVOPS Engineer to join their fully remote-based SA team.

They develop software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication, and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI-software. With KPI-CHAT we take real-time data collaboration to the next level.

Are you a proactive, determined DevOps with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space?
Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and implement them in a rational way?

…then you might be the right person for us.
Which Requirements should you meet?

  • Interact with team members to improve our software engineers’ tools, technology stack, and application performance and stability.
  • Establish, design, perform, and execute comprehensive technical projects.
  • Assist the development team to support the seamless deployment of their code.
  • Troubleshoot production issues to address technical commitments and boost sustainability.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent
  • Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications.
  • Ability to construct and execute network, server, and application status monitoring.
  • Knowledge of software automation production systems, including code deployment.
  • Working knowledge of software development methodologies
  • Strong analytical and conceptual thinking skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication in English
  • Open-minded towards foreign cultures and working in an international environment.

Working knowledge in the following:

o Infrastructure and architecture understanding
o Jenkins
o CI/CD
o MSSQL & MySQL
o Client Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)
o Reverse Proxy ( IIS / nginx )
o Docker
o Kubernetes
o Jira
o Build Tools ( ANT )

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Code deployment
  • Client Server Config
  • Build Tools
  • MS SQL
  • Software automation

