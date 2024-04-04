DevOps Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client, a German Consulting company with a large SA contingency, is looking for an experience DEVOPS Engineer to join their fully remote-based SA team.

They develop software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication, and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI-software. With KPI-CHAT we take real-time data collaboration to the next level.

Are you a proactive, determined DevOps with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space?

Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and implement them in a rational way?

…then you might be the right person for us.

Which Requirements should you meet?

Interact with team members to improve our software engineers’ tools, technology stack, and application performance and stability.

Establish, design, perform, and execute comprehensive technical projects.

Assist the development team to support the seamless deployment of their code.

Troubleshoot production issues to address technical commitments and boost sustainability.

Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent

Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications.

Ability to construct and execute network, server, and application status monitoring.

Knowledge of software automation production systems, including code deployment.

Working knowledge of software development methodologies

Strong analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Excellent verbal and written communication in English

Open-minded towards foreign cultures and working in an international environment.

Working knowledge in the following:



o Infrastructure and architecture understanding

o Jenkins

o CI/CD

o MSSQL & MySQL

o Client Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)

o Reverse Proxy ( IIS / nginx )

o Docker

o Kubernetes

o Jira

o Build Tools ( ANT )

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Code deployment

Client Server Config

Build Tools

MS SQL

Software automation

