Full Stack PHP Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a skilled Full Stack PHP Developer to join their dynamic team. As a Full Stack PHP Developer at Hire Resolve, you will be responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of web applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to innovate and deliver high-quality software solutions

Responsibilities:

Developing and maintaining web applications using PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Integrating data from various back-end services and databases

Designing and implementing efficient and scalable APIs

Troubleshooting and resolving software defects

Performing code reviews and ensuring code quality and best practices

Keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

Strong proficiency in PHP web development with at least 3 years of experience

Excellent knowledge of front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJs, Yarn and related frameworks

Experience with the PHP framework, Laravel

Good understanding of database design and querying with SQL

Proficient in version control systems, particularly Git

Familiarity with RESTFUL API’s

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (preferred)

Benefits:

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

· Salary negotiable

· Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

· You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack PHP Developer

Full Stack PHP Developer

Full Stack PHP Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position