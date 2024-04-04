Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a skilled Full Stack PHP Developer to join their dynamic team. As a Full Stack PHP Developer at Hire Resolve, you will be responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of web applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to innovate and deliver high-quality software solutions
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining web applications using PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
- Designing and implementing efficient and scalable APIs
- Troubleshooting and resolving software defects
- Performing code reviews and ensuring code quality and best practices
- Keeping up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
Requirements:
- Strong proficiency in PHP web development with at least 3 years of experience
- Excellent knowledge of front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJs, Yarn and related frameworks
- Experience with the PHP framework, Laravel
- Good understanding of database design and querying with SQL
- Proficient in version control systems, particularly Git
- Familiarity with RESTFUL API’s
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (preferred)
Benefits:
Desired Skills:
